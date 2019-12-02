July 16, 1962 - November 29, 2019 MOCKSVILLE Mr. Robert Louis Price, 57, of Sanford Avenue, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Eaton Funeral Home while doing what he always loved, taking care of the deceased. He was born July 16, 1962, in Wayne County, to the late Wayland Overman and Velma Mae Bowden Price. Robert obtained his Associates Degree in Mortuary Science from Fayetteville Technical Community College, a B.S. Degree in Business Management from Mt. Olive College and his Master of Divinity Degree from Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA. A 32nd degree Mason, Robert was a member of the Walnut Cove Masonic Lodge #629 A.F. & A.M, a member of the Scottish Rite #320 of the Greensboro Valley and a member of Woodmen of the World. In addition to working at Eaton Funeral Home, Robert had also been employed with Burroughs Funeral Home in Walnut Cove, and Forbis and Dick Funeral Service in Greensboro. Robert also did a lot of missionary work in Haiti, caring for orphaned children through the school and feeding program of Children's Ministries Association in Carrefour, Haiti. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Donna B. Price and a grandson, Jordan Price. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Sue King Evans Price; children, Andrew Price (Nicole), and Leigh Ann Williford (Dane); grandchildren, Garrett Williford, Aubrey Williford, Mason Price and Landon Price; step-children, Timothy Lawson, Jr. (Roseann) and Chasity Harrington (Dorien); and step-grandchildren, Austin Lawson, Ryder Lawson, Harlyn Harrington and Weslyn Harrington. A funeral service will be conducted at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec.4, at Eaton Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dane Williford officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Indian Springs Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, in Seven Springs. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
