March 15, 1929 - April 25, 2020 Francis Earl "Bill" Price was born March 15, 1929 in Princeton, NC to the late David W. Price and Pearle Godwin. Francis passes away on April 25, 2020 at the age of 91. He was widowed by his wife of 39 years, Ruth Stovall Price. He is preceded in death by three brother and one sister, Wilber Price, Mary Price, Harold Price and Bobby Price. Survivors include three sons, Fred Price (Deborah), Mike Price and Ron Price which reside in Washington State, four granddaughters Lisa, Laura, LeeAnn, Lydia and great-grandchildren. He also leaves two daughters Patsy Villalpando (Richard) and Becky Ward (Roger) that reside in the Carolinas along with two grandchildren Derek Ward (Olivia) and Ashley Ward. He was dearly loved by all his children and will be truly missed. Francis proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Arnold J Isbell in the Korean war from 1950-1954. He was an active member of VFW Post 9010 in Clemmons, NC and a member of Trinity Moravian Church for many years. Salem Funeral & Cremations is assisting with the arrangements. We will have a small graveside service with Pastor and family members where Francis will be laid to rest at Salem Moravian God's Acre. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to any Military or Veterans of Foreign Wars Organizations. Family and friends may view and sign the guestbook at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

