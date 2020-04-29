March 15, 1929 - April 25, 2020 Francis Earl "Bill" Price was born March 15, 1929 in Princeton, NC to the late David W. Price and Pearle Godwin. Francis passes away on April 25, 2020 at the age of 91. He was widowed by his wife of 39 years, Ruth Stovall Price. He is preceded in death by three brother and one sister, Wilber Price, Mary Price, Harold Price and Bobby Price. Survivors include three sons, Fred Price (Deborah), Mike Price and Ron Price which reside in Washington State, four granddaughters Lisa, Laura, LeeAnn, Lydia and great-grandchildren. He also leaves two daughters Patsy Villalpando (Richard) and Becky Ward (Roger) that reside in the Carolinas along with two grandchildren Derek Ward (Olivia) and Ashley Ward. He was dearly loved by all his children and will be truly missed. Francis proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Arnold J Isbell in the Korean war from 1950-1954. He was an active member of VFW Post 9010 in Clemmons, NC and a member of Trinity Moravian Church for many years. Salem Funeral & Cremations is assisting with the arrangements. We will have a small graveside service with Pastor and family members where Francis will be laid to rest at Salem Moravian God's Acre. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to any Military or Veterans of Foreign Wars Organizations. Family and friends may view and sign the guestbook at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Most Popular
-
Wake Forest Baptist rolls out furloughs for employees, temporary pay cuts for management
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Wake Forest fires Danny Manning after six seasons
-
'This is not the flu' — Winston-Salem woman talks about difficult road to recovery from COVID-19
-
Brothers born in Winston-Salem have a hit with 'Outer Banks'
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately