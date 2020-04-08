July 30, 1950 - April 6, 2020 Mr. Calvin Harrison Prevette, Sr., 69, of Lexington, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born in Wilkes County on July 30, 1950, to the late Colon Gridley and Gladys Waddell Prevette. Calvin was a loving husband, father, and paw-paw. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his three sisters: Bonnie Atwood, Irma Poindexter, and Hessie King. Surviving is his wife of thirty-five years, Jackie Prevette; three children: Calvin Prevette, Jr. (Kelly), Christopher Prevette (Tiffany), and Johnathan Prevette; three grandchildren: Curtis, Austin John, and Benjamin; a great-grandson, Jordan; and a brother, Garfield Prevette. A private family graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Prevette Sr. Calvin Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

