July 31, 1926 - February 22, 2020 Mrs. Georgie "Ruth" Keys Prevette, 93, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Ruth was born July 31, 1926 in Virginia to Arnold and Winnie Keys. She was a longtime member of Vernon Forest Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; siblings, Ralph, Pansy, Juanita, and Hubert; and son-in-law, Charles. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Madgelee Brown; grandchildren, Matthew Brown and Meredith Kelley and husband Matthew; great-grandchildren, Kaleb Brown, Piper Kelley, and Porter Kelley; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers of Brookridge Retirement Community for the care they showed Ruth during her time there. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Georgie Prevette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

