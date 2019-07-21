January 7, 1957 - July 17, 2019 Mr. Terry Duane Preston, 62, of Winston-Salem passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Trellis Supportive Care. Mr. Preston was born in Forsyth County to Fred Preston and Helen Cooke Preston on January 7, 1957. Terry loved to be outdoors, running and riding his bike. He loved traveling, especially going to Topsail Island and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Terry was an old school rock and roll fan and enjoyed taking his family and friends to concerts like the Eagles, Rolling Stones, and Eric Clapton, raising his sons and his profession in printing were his life's purpose. Over decades in the industry, he made a huge impact on his friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Preston. He is survived by his three sons, Brian Preston and wife Mandy; Mitchell Preston and Brett Preston; mother, Helen Cooke Preston, sisters Sharon Preston Hine and husband Alan, and Sheree Preston Brockway as well as his furry companion, Lorenzo. A Celebration of life will be held at Highland Presbyterian Church, 2380 Cloverdale Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103-2012, Monday, July 22nd, 2019 at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Jimmy V Foundation in Terry's honor to help Cancer research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries