August 11, 1955 - December 16, 2019 Leslie Jill Carroll Preston, 64, of Germanton passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Universal Healthcare in King. Born in Stokes County, Jill was the daughter of the late Jack Carroll and Jane Hall Sizemore who survives. Jill was a school nurse in the Stokes County School System and dearly loved all the students and her grandchildren. Left to cherish her memories is her mother, Jane Sizemore, her husband of nine years Tom Preston, her daughters; Rebakah Goff Cappazani and husband Mike, Courtney Goff Parrish and husband Devin son, Benjamin Gray Goff, sisters, Kay Redding and husband Larry, Susan Barber and husband Layne, brothers,Ron Carroll, Ken Carroll and wife Melonia, Mickey Carroll and wife Jane and Jon Carroll and wife Mariena. Also surviving are her three precious grandchildren Grayce and Jack Parrish and Penelope Cappazani. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00pm on Tuesday November 19, 2019 at Slate Funeral Home in King, NC and at other times at the home of her sister Kay Redding . The Family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Universal Healthcare for the Kindness and Care they extended to Jill. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jill Preston. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.slatefh.com Slate Funeral Home King, NC
