July 10, 1935 - December 15, 2019 Frances Shelton Presson passed away peacefully at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem on December 15, 2019. Frances was born in Lewisville, NC on July 10, 1935 to the late George William Shelton and Hazel Cline Shelton. She is survived by her son, Ramon Presson; daughter-in-law Dorrie Presson; grandsons Trevor Presson and Cameron Presson; brother, William Shelton; and niece Velvet Shelton Rocco. Frances was a devoted and proud mother and grandmother, and she loved to boast about and tell stories about her family. Frances dedicated herself to serving Union United Methodist Church--the church she loved and attended since her childhood. Reading, working in the yard, country music, and NASCAR all competed with one another to be her favorite activity. Frances worked as a paralegal for over five decades, serving attorneys and clients at Hudson, Petree, Stockton & Robinson; Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton; and Edwards, Craver & Veach. A memorial service to honor Frances' life will be held on Thursday, December 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Union United Methodist Church at 8935 Shallowford Road in Lewisville. Rev. Ramon Presson and Rev. Edwin Needham will co-officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 to 11:00 prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at the church's cemetery. Online condolences can be made through www.salemfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
