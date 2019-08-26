April 10, 1921 - August 24, 2019 WINSTON-SALEM - Margaret Elizabeth (Gobble) Pressley passed away peacefully at home on August 24, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born in Lemon Springs, NC to the late Clyde Columbus Gobble, Sr. and Genettia "Nettie" Viola Baity Gobble of Forsyth and Davidson Counties, NC. Margaret graduated from Grace School of Nursing, Morganton, NC in May of 1942, and began a 40-year career in the field of nursing, mostly in the United States Veterans Administration. She became a very seasoned operating room nurse and retired in 1981 from the Miami VA Hospital as the OR Nursing Supervisor. Margaret loved everything about this world, from science to art, medicine and healing, cooking and gardening, supporting friends, family and community through kind acts and words, and more than anything, she wished this world would come to peace and understanding. She was devoted to her work in the Veterans Administration, where she saw the true impact of conflict and war. Margaret was an accomplished rose gardener who knew the secrets to creating beautiful blooms. She was dedicated to her children and extended family, even when she was a young nurse pulling double shifts and long weeks in the OR. She dearly loved her parents and her husband, Paul, and in recent years discussed them frequently, hoping to see them in paradise. Margaret brought light, love and laughter to many people through her very long life, and so many love her and will miss her dearly. "Good enough for government work" was one of her key phrases that often brought a smile. Raised entirely in the Moravian faith, in her travels through the nation she worshiped in the Presbyterian and Methodist faiths as well. On her return to Winston-Salem in 1997, she became an active member of Advent Moravian Church. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Thomas Pressley, whom she married in April of 1947 and they lived in love for 53 years of marriage; her sister, Frances Gobble Marriot; brother, Clyde Columbus Gobble, Jr.; and grandsons, Isaac Thomas Pressley and Nicholas Kyne Pressley. Surviving family includes her daughters, Paula Elizabeth Pressley and Patricia Anne Pressley (Leonard Joseph Lang); sister, Marie Gobble Snyder; grandson, Asher (Abby) Brown; and many nieces and nephews and all their children and grandchildren all of whom Margaret adored. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Advent Moravian Church, in Winston-Salem, NC, with Rev. Dr. Tim Sapp officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service in the church graveyard. Memorial Donations in Margaret's memory may be directed to: Sunnyside Ministries: 319 Haled St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or The Nicholas K. Pressley Fund (Please contact the family for information of where to send donations to this fund). Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Rest on, peacefully, sweet Margaret, servant well done. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
