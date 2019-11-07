November 17, 1957 - October 30, 2019 Shawn "Keith" Prescott, 61, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away on October 30, 2019 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV following a brief illness. He was born on November 17, 1957 in Hampton, Virginia at Langley Air Force Base to Ivey K. Prescott and the late Elizabeth (Beard) Prescott. Keith loved playing golf, spending time with family and friends, and loved playing with his grandchildren (Aaron, Ryker, and Kenny) and his dog Duke. He was a hard worker of 18 years for United Wireless. He was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth (Beard) Prescott, wife Theresa (Godfrey) Prescott, and grandparents Ivey Johnson and Elizabeth (Hinsdale) Prescott, and William Howard and Frances (Hutchins) Beard. He was survived by his loving partner of 18 years, Tammy Roberts; one daughter Julie Lockhart (Ryan) grandchildren Aaron, Ryker and Kenny; one son Shane Prescott and grandchildren Alexander and Morgan. father Ivey K. Prescott (Nancy), brother Kevin Prescott (Karen), sister Kellie Cooley (Ken) and Kathy Sink (Rupert) and several nieces and nephews. In honor of his wishes, he has been cremated. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1- 2 with a service at 2:00 PM at Mathney Whited Funeral Home with the Rev Tim Bell officiating.

