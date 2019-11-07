November 17, 1957 - October 30, 2019 Shawn "Keith" Prescott, 61, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away on October 30, 2019 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV following a brief illness. He was born on November 17, 1957 in Hampton, Virginia at Langley Air Force Base to Ivey K. Prescott and the late Elizabeth (Beard) Prescott. Keith loved playing golf, spending time with family and friends, and loved playing with his grandchildren (Aaron, Ryker, and Kenny) and his dog Duke. He was a hard worker of 18 years for United Wireless. He was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth (Beard) Prescott, wife Theresa (Godfrey) Prescott, and grandparents Ivey Johnson and Elizabeth (Hinsdale) Prescott, and William Howard and Frances (Hutchins) Beard. He was survived by his loving partner of 18 years, Tammy Roberts; one daughter Julie Lockhart (Ryan) grandchildren Aaron, Ryker and Kenny; one son Shane Prescott and grandchildren Alexander and Morgan. father Ivey K. Prescott (Nancy), brother Kevin Prescott (Karen), sister Kellie Cooley (Ken) and Kathy Sink (Rupert) and several nieces and nephews. In honor of his wishes, he has been cremated. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1- 2 with a service at 2:00 PM at Mathney Whited Funeral Home with the Rev Tim Bell officiating.
Most Popular
-
800 jobs may be headed back to Wake Forest Baptist. Hospital to bring billing services in house, rehire employees
-
New tower at Baptist hospital, new institute in downtown Winston-Salem among plans forming with Atrium Health
-
Stevens Center's admissions delay upsets patrons who left theater without seeing production of popular musical "Once"
-
Former Winston-Salem teacher indicted on charges of storing gun in her classroom
-
Sexual-addiction counselor in Winston-Salem charged with insurance fraud
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Win 4 VIP tickets PLUS dinner for 4 at The Village Tavern.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately