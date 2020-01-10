July 2, 1935 - January 6, 2020 Ineida Fulk Pratt, 84, was called home on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Rose Tara Plantation in King. She was born July 2, 1935 in Stokes County to Ramie and Agnes Savannah Fulk. She was the wife of Reverend Dilmer Ray Pratt, the love of her life, and they were married 66 years. She was a member of the Gateway Baptist Church, Tobaccoville, NC. Mrs. Pratt was a retired school bus driver for special needs children, a career she truly loved. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by: one daughter, Hiwathia Pratt Ring; three brothers, Mickal Fulk, Aldeen Fulk, and Dellie Gray Fulk; four sisters, Wyvena Fulk Hicks, Nellie Fulk Slater, Nancy Fulk Phillips, and Anna Lee Fulk Myers. She is survived by three sons, Drexdal Ray (Sheree) Pratt of Angier, NC, Gregory Allen (Brenda) Pratt of Tobaccoville, NC; Ramie Fitzgerald (Janet) Pratt of Reno, Nevada; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; three brothers, Edgar (Joann) Fulk, Leo (Jane) Fulk and Barry (Carolyn) Fulk, all of King; three sisters, Alleen Marshall of Mt. Airy, Sally (Billy) Essick of Manteo, and Diane (Joseph) Beck of King; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm, Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Slate Funeral Home in King, 132 East Dalton Road, King, NC 27021. A graveside service will follow in the Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 4632 NC Hwy 66, King, NC 27021. Service will be officiated by the Reverend Glynard Lawson. Flowers are appreciated or contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family wants to express special appreciation to her siblings for the loving visits and attention provided to her during her illness. In addition, the family would like to thank the staff of Rose Tara Plantation for the loving care and comfort they provided. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ineida Fulk Pratt. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
