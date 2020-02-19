September 16, 1940 - February 16, 2020 Ronald Lee "Ron" Powell, 79, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Sunday, February 16, 2020. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 4:00PM Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church with Rev. Phil Kirkman officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the church. A native of Forsyth County, NC, Ronald was the husband of the late Jill Marie Saunders Powell and the son of the late Archie John Powell and Doris Ruth Brown Powell. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Ron was faithful member of Shady Grove Wesleyan Church. Survivors include his children, Scott Powell and wife, Cindy of Charlotte, Renee Powell Minor and husband, Neil of Winston-Salem, NC; and Mitchell Powell and wife, Lisa of Colfax, NC; grandchildren, Jake Powell, Timber Powell, Grant Powell, Austin Minor, Hannah Powell, and Savannah Powell; sisters, Sylvia Powell, and Billie Sue McGee; brother, Steve Powell; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Funk, and brother Johnny Ray Powell. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics North Carolina, 2200 Gateway Centre Boulevard # 201, Morrisville, NC 27560. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284

