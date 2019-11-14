Winston-Salem - Funeral Services for Mrs. Laura C. Powell, 85, will be conducted at 1pm on Friday, November 15th at New Bethel Baptist Church; family visitation begins at 12pm. Mrs. Powell may be viewed today from 2pm-6pm at Douthit's.
