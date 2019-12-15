December 10, 1937 - December 11, 2019 John H. Powell, 82, departed this life on December 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel. Family visitation will be held from 12:30pm until 1:00pm on Monday at the Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
