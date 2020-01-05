November 14, 1934 - January 2, 2020 Mrs. Drucilla Clay Powell, 85, of Winston-Salem, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born in Altavista, VA to the late Leslie and Ollie Clay. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Reaves Powell; four brothers, Raymond, Ernest, Roger and Aaron and her three sisters, Mable, Viola and Isadora. She is survived by her son, Van Powell and wife Robin and two granddaughters, Jessica and Victoria. She has several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews also surviving. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Tim Wolfe officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Parkinsons' Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018 or to First Pentecostal Holiness Church Womens' Ministry, 998 Hutton St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Powell, Drucilla Clay
Service information
Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
