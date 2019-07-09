George William "Bill" Poulos of Greensboro, NC passed away quietly at home on July 5, 2019. Bill was born in Rome, Georgia on May 29, 1934 to Farris Poss Poulos and James Poulos. He attended the University of Georgia, and graduated with a degree in pharmacy in 1956. When he was a junior in college, he married Nancy Leckie Poulos on June 7, 1955. He practiced pharmacy full time in Georgia for a few years. After he joined the Episcopal church in Dalton, Georgia, he felt a calling to the priesthood, and in 1963 was admitted to Saint Luke's Seminary at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. After seminary, he served St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church and St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Atlanta, Georgia; St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Greensboro, North Carolina; and Christ Episcopal Church in Walnut Cove, North Carolina. A beloved pastor and friend, Bill was a source of comfort, love, and spiritual strength to many people and families over the decades. He was a lively storyteller with a great sense of humor. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Nicolette Poulos, and brother James Poulos, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Leckie Poulos; children, Michael William Poulos of Salem (Katherine); Christopher Norman Poulos of Greensboro (Susan); Mary Elizabeth Poulos (Michael) of Greensboro; and Sarah Anne Poulos of Greensboro. His grandchildren include Mary Abigail Poulos; Elijah Raymond Rademacher Poulos; Noah Perry Rademacher Poulos; Logan Wilson Sprinkle; Ieva Claire Barskevicius; Natalia Elizabeth Barskevicius; Namaste Caroline Poulos. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's honor to Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church, Vicar's Discretionary Fund, 1300 Jefferson Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
