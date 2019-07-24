July 15, 1923 - July 21, 2019 POTTS MOCKSVILLE Mr. Homer Elbert Potts, 96, of the Cornatzer community, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, died peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. Homer was the son of the late Luke and Mattie O'Telia Potts and was born on July 15, 1923, the youngest of nine children. He was a lifetime resident of the Cornatzer community of Davie County and was a dairy farmer for 41 years. Homer served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was stationed in Tokyo Bay in Japan. At the time of his death, he was the oldest World War II veteran that was born in Davie County. After coming home from the war, he met the love of his life, Audrey Virginia "Dottie" Hinkle and they were married on February 12, 1949. Homer continued to live and work on the farm where he was born and continued to live in the same farmhouse his entire life until moving to Somerset Court Assisted Living. He loved his animals and was always content loving his farm, family and friends. Homer was a lifelong member of Cornatzer Baptist Church and continued to always love his church even though he was no longer able to attend. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Dottie Potts; three brothers, Worth Potts, Ray Potts and Harvey Potts; and five sisters, Lena Wall, Eva Potts, Pearl Frye, Mae Carter Laird and Leona Bowens. Survivors include his daughters, Sharon Potts and Pam Harpe (Derek) of Advance; grandsons, Brandon Harpe of Advance and Brent Harpe of Greenville; a brother-in-law, Bruce Hinkle of Mocksville; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Debbie Hinkle of Creedmor; and numerous, very special, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Friday, July 26, at Cornatzer Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Beverly and Mr. Ryman Shoaf officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Cornatzer Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Cornatzer Baptist Church (Homer Potts Memorial Fund), 1372 Cornatzer Road, Mocksville, NC 27028, or to Trellis Supportive Care, 377 Hospital Street, Suite 103, Mocksville, NC 27028. The family is particularly grateful for the church and family friends who have remained close and have given many hours of gracious love, particularly in these last few years. Also, they wish to express their special thanks to the staff of Somerset Court for their love and support in caring for Mr. Potts for the last four years and Trellis Supportive Care for their care the last three weeks. Eaton Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Potts. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St. Mocksville, NC 27028
