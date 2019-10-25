March 27, 1942 - October 23, 2019 Boonville Deanne Faith Ross Poteat, 77, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born March 27, 1942 to the late Eli Robert Ross and Alice Oren Ross. She is survived by her children, Kathryn (Paul) Petras, Sheryl Booth (Ken Maines), William Grey (Tyla Peterson), Melinda (Neil) Reich; grandchildren, Thomas (Leah) Reynolds, Matthew (Kris) Reynolds, James (Amanda) Reynolds, Miranda (Bennett) Rainey, Taylor (Bryan) Gregory, William Grey II, Shelby Reich, Jacob Reich; great-grandchildren, Penelope Rose Reynolds, Brylee Grace Reynolds, Cadance Marie Reynolds; brother, Gary (Lorrie) Ross; nieces, Nikki (Andrew) Baten, Brianna Ross; great nephew, Asher Baten. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Galloway Memorial Episcopal Church, 308 W. Main Street, Elkin, NC 28621. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

Tags

Load entries