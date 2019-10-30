December 13, 1958 - October 20, 2019 Toney was born in Forsyth County on December 13, 1958 to Charles Posey, Sr. and Gayle Norsen. He is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by mother Gayle (ED) Norsen, brother Charles (Tammy Holdren) Posey, and sister Leigh Ann (Brandon) Jessup and stepmother Linda Posey. He graduated from North Forsyth High School and Wingate College with scholarships in basketball and baseball. He retired from North Myrtle Beach Fire Department with 26 years of service. Visitation will be at 12:00 pm, with service to follow on Nov. 2nd, at Lee Furneral Home in Little River, SC. Lee Funeral Home 11840 Highway 90, Little River, SC 29566

