April 2, 1954 - September 1, 2019 Mr. Stephen Allan Terry Eason Porter, 65, of Yadkinville, passed away on September 1, 2019 at SECU Hospice Home. He was born on April 2, 1954 to the late Dempsey Eason, Sr. and Margaret Terry Porter in Forsyth County. He was an electrical contractor with over 40 years' experience, the founder of Lewisville Electric, Inc., and retired from Electriforce, Inc. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather Carl Porter. Those left to cherish his memory are: his wife Edna Franklin Porter; three sons Aaron (Jacqueline) Allen, Scott (Rhonda) Porter, and Michael (Denise) Porter; two daughters Melissa (Randy) Kiger and Kimberly (Gregg) Marshall; nineteen grandchildren, Amber Allen (Weston) Ginn, Emily Allen, Xander Allen, Katie (Andrew) Reece, Lauren Porter, Kenzie (Austin) McClannon, Nolan Porter, Olivia Porter, Hannah Higgs, Landon Higgs, Mason Higgs, Chloe Higgs, Lauren (Bobby) Writtenberry, Ty Marshall, Brock Marshall, Brady Marshall, Dane Porter, Kate Porter, and Noah Porter; four great-grandchildren, Josiah Ginn, Owen Ginn, Eva Reece and Amelia Reece; and one brother, Dempsey Eason, Jr. He was also survived by a cousin, Patsy Pope, whom he loved dearly. A funeral service for Mr. Porter will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Zachary King officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Huff Funeral Home. Huff Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Porter family. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com. Huff Funeral Home 212 E. Main St, East Bend

