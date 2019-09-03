April 2, 1954 - September 1, 2019 Mr. Stephen Allan Terry Eason Porter, 65, of Yadkinville, passed away on September 1, 2019 at SECU Hospice Home. He was born on April 2, 1954 to the late Dempsey Eason, Sr. and Margaret Terry Porter in Forsyth County. He was an electrical contractor with over 40 years' experience, the founder of Lewisville Electric, Inc., and retired from Electriforce, Inc. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather Carl Porter. Those left to cherish his memory are: his wife Edna Franklin Porter; three sons Aaron (Jacqueline) Allen, Scott (Rhonda) Porter, and Michael (Denise) Porter; two daughters Melissa (Randy) Kiger and Kimberly (Gregg) Marshall; nineteen grandchildren, Amber Allen (Weston) Ginn, Emily Allen, Xander Allen, Katie (Andrew) Reece, Lauren Porter, Kenzie (Austin) McClannon, Nolan Porter, Olivia Porter, Hannah Higgs, Landon Higgs, Mason Higgs, Chloe Higgs, Lauren (Bobby) Writtenberry, Ty Marshall, Brock Marshall, Brady Marshall, Dane Porter, Kate Porter, and Noah Porter; four great-grandchildren, Josiah Ginn, Owen Ginn, Eva Reece and Amelia Reece; and one brother, Dempsey Eason, Jr. He was also survived by a cousin, Patsy Pope, whom he loved dearly. A funeral service for Mr. Porter will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Zachary King officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Huff Funeral Home. Huff Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Porter family. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com. Huff Funeral Home 212 E. Main St, East Bend
Most Popular
-
Arrest in fatal shooting at intersection of Silas Creek, South Main in Winston-Salem
-
Police ID man killed in parking lot stabbing. 31-year-old from Winston-Salem had children with him at supermarket, a witness said.
-
Stabbing victim was convicted as a teen of killing Chris Paul's grandfather. Dorrell Queshane Brayboy was killed in parking lot of Food Lion
-
Analyst predicts late December closing of BB&T purchase of SunTrust; banks forecast early fall
-
Rural Hall man convicted of fatally shooting Winston-Salem man. The shooting happened after the two men struggled over a gun.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately