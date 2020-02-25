December 4, 1947 - February 19, 2020 Richard Bernard Porter was born to the late Tommie Lee Robinson Porter and Albert Patterson Porter, Sr. on December 4, 1947 in Winston-Salem, NC. He was preceded in death by his mother; father; son, James "Jamie" McGriff; and great-granddaughter, Shaniya Porter. Richard is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dianne Porter; his children, Richard (Anissa) Daniels, Sr., Monoarae Porter, Michael (Princela) Porter, Anthony Davis, James Davis, and Nathaniel Davis; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother, Albert (Jeannette) Porter, Jr.; devoted cousins, Doris Anderson Hood and Ruth Thaniel; and a host of nieces and his nephew, Tommy Porter. "Bernard," as he was affectionately known, was a graduate of Atkins High School, class of 1967. Bernard will be remembered for his immaculate suits, ties and fashionable shoes. Bernard was blessed with a very special gift from the Lord - singing. He sang with Brother Bill Pratt and the Gospel Crusaders and then joined the Sons of Abraham. Bernard's favorite song was "I'll Go If I Have to Go By Myself." Bernard was employed and retired after 33 years from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. Bernard enjoyed working out at the local YMCAs and getting his morning and evening coffees at the Northside Bowling Lanes or the Waffle House, where he met family and friends, where they shared joy and laughter. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. The family visitation will be held from 12 noon until 1:00 pm on Wednesday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL)
Service information
12:00PM-1:00PM
916 E. 12th Street
Winston Salem, NC 27101
1:00PM
916 E. 12th Street
Winston Salem, NC 27101
