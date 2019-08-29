October 25, 1952 - August 21, 2019 On October 25, 1952, the late Le'Roy and Vivian Green welcomed their first child into the world and named her Paula Frances Green. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Early in her childhood they moved to Harlem, New York where she was raised. She lived there until she moved to the Bronx, NY. Later in life she moved to Winston-Salem, NC, where she started what she called the second part of life. Here is where she met her husband, Stanley L. Porter, whom she married in 2005. While here, she became a hotel manager even earning awards for her stellar service. Paula Frances Green-Porter peacefully and proudly entered into the glory of God at 4 pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist hospital in Winston-Salem, NC. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Mr. Sam Lee Porter, Sr. and her grandson, Ryland Baker. She leaves to cherish and carry on many memories her dear husband, Stanley L. Porter and together they have 6 children; Tawana V. Washington, Natisha L. Washington, Kasim S. Peterkin, Shawn C Porter, Nicole M Porter, and Melissa R Porter; 11 grandchildren; her younger sister Paulette F. Green; her loving mother-in-law, Sue Porter; a host of many other family members and friends. The family will receive friends 12 noon Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Hooper Funeral Home chapel with funeral services following at 1 pm. Condolences may be posted at hooperfuneralhome.net. Hooper Funeral Home

