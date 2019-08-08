April 2, 1933 - August 6, 2019 Mr. Gordon Franklin Popp, 86, of Kernersville went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 11:00AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Phil Kirkman officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home. Gordon was born April 2, 1933 in West, Texas to the late Joe and Betty Popp. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Popp. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Popp of the home; daughter, Rosanna Popp of Virginia; sons, John Popp of Nowhere, Australia, Alex and wife Deanee of Colfax, NC, and Chris and wife, Laurie of Pulaski, TN; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and brother, Kenneth Popp and wife, Lily Jane of Waco, TX. Gordon joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1948 at the age of 15 and served for 20 years, retiring as Master Sergeant. He served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, after which he was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat "V" by the Secretary of the Navy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, and to the staff of Comfort Keepers for their loving care of Gordon. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 West Mountain Street

