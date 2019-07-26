December 8, 1958 - July 23, 2019 Ms. Pamela Sue Adams Pope, 60, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born on December 8, 1958 in Forsyth County to Lee Roy and Peggy Adams. Pamela was a member of Forsyth Friends Meeting. She retired from the Forsyth County School System. Pamela loved watching her children play sports. She was a very dedicated mother. Pamela loved country music, especially her oldies. She loved Chick-fil-A and Texas Roadhouse, especially their margaritas. Pamela was known to often say "I don't know, and I don't care". She will be dearly missed by her family. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving are her children, Andrew Gray Pope (Diane "Niki" Baldwin) and Ashley Brooke Pope; grandchildren, Connor Jax Baker and Abigail Lynn Baker; brother, Ronnie Adams; sister, Karen Gordon; and niece, Brittany Cook. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
K&W closes in Clemmons
-
Panhandlers a problem downtown, some say
-
Man dies in crash that sent car airborne and into woods on Temple School Road in Winston-Salem
-
King woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter and other charges in heroin overdose death of Winston-Salem man
-
Business 40 on track to reopen in spring of 2020. Here's a look at where we are and what's next.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately