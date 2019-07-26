December 8, 1958 - July 23, 2019 Ms. Pamela Sue Adams Pope, 60, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born on December 8, 1958 in Forsyth County to Lee Roy and Peggy Adams. Pamela was a member of Forsyth Friends Meeting. She retired from the Forsyth County School System. Pamela loved watching her children play sports. She was a very dedicated mother. Pamela loved country music, especially her oldies. She loved Chick-fil-A and Texas Roadhouse, especially their margaritas. Pamela was known to often say "I don't know, and I don't care". She will be dearly missed by her family. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving are her children, Andrew Gray Pope (Diane "Niki" Baldwin) and Ashley Brooke Pope; grandchildren, Connor Jax Baker and Abigail Lynn Baker; brother, Ronnie Adams; sister, Karen Gordon; and niece, Brittany Cook. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

