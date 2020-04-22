Barbara Hooper Pope, age 74, of Riverside, CA for 38 years, passed away April 3, 2020. Barbara was born on May 10, 1945 in Winston-Salem, to Daniel and Mildred Hooper. She was a graduate of Anderson High School Class of 1963 and Russell's Commercial Business College. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Ronald M. Pope; brother, Daniel W. Hooper; and sister, DeLanda H. Horne. She is survived by children Ronald M. Pope II (Sherry), Marc S. Pope, and Regan R. Pope; three sisters, Brenda H. Peoples, Ida Hooper, and Rickie H. Monie; cousins, Sandra Jenkins Armstrong, Sylvia Jenkins, and Sharon Jenkins; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Private services will be held in Riverside, CA. The family may be contacted at the home of her sister, Brenda H. Peoples at 3436 Kinnamon Rd. in Winston-Salem. Arrangements are by McKay's Family Mortuary, 2001 3rd Street, Suite A, Riverside, CA 92507 (951) 683-5178.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Pope as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

