April 17, 1950 - October 10, 2019 Mr. Terry R. Poovey, a gentleman and gentle man, died Oct. 10, 2019 in Winston-Salem. Terry was born to Harold and Dorothy Ennis Poovey in Hickory, N.C. He graduated from Hickory High School and Appalachian State University. An accomplished writer and editor, his career included the Hickory Daily Record, Hunter Publishing Co. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He retired from the WFU Office of Undergraduate Admissions. He was a published poet, most recently in Carolina Quarterly literary journal. His passions were books, Braves baseball and Brubeck. Terry was predeceased by his parents and sister, Cynthia P. Bost. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cherin C. Poovey; the brilliant lights of his life, son Tim Poovey of Brooklyn, N.Y., and daughter Amelia Poovey of Winston-Salem; and his brother, Michael Poovey of Hickory. There will be a private family service to celebrate Terry's life. Memorials may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103. Affordable Cremations

