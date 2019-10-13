April 17, 1950 - October 10, 2019 Mr. Terry R. Poovey, a gentleman and gentle man, died Oct. 10, 2019 in Winston-Salem. Terry was born to Harold and Dorothy Ennis Poovey in Hickory, N.C. He graduated from Hickory High School and Appalachian State University. An accomplished writer and editor, his career included the Hickory Daily Record, Hunter Publishing Co. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He retired from the WFU Office of Undergraduate Admissions. He was a published poet, most recently in Carolina Quarterly literary journal. His passions were books, Braves baseball and Brubeck. Terry was predeceased by his parents and sister, Cynthia P. Bost. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cherin C. Poovey; the brilliant lights of his life, son Tim Poovey of Brooklyn, N.Y., and daughter Amelia Poovey of Winston-Salem; and his brother, Michael Poovey of Hickory. There will be a private family service to celebrate Terry's life. Memorials may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103. Affordable Cremations
Most Popular
-
Former church leader accused of stealing $268,000 from Grace Presbyterian and more than $100,000 from IRAs
-
Dementia patients were filmed fighting, with staff egging them on at Winston-Salem assisted living center, state alleges. 3 face charges.
-
Just how did WSSU get an exhibition basketball game with UNC? Roy Williams kept his word, that's how.
-
Winston-Salem man and his wife were traveling to S.C. workshop when his vehicle was involved in a crash that killed him
-
Both West Forsyth and East Forsyth went into Friday's game undefeated. The game came down to the final possession.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Enter our trivia contest for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Taste of the Twin City cooking event!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately