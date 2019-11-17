Poole Sr., James Edwin June 5, 1939 - November 15, 2019 James Edwin Poole Sr., 80, of Pfafftown, passed away November 15th, 2019 at his home. James was born June 5, 1939 in Banks County, Georgia to Ralph and Blanch Poole. He graduated from Northwest High School, class of 1958. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company's Process Services Unit after 32 years. He then worked at H&R Block and volunteered with AARP during tax season. James was a member at Shattalon Church of Christ since 1966. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald Poole. James is survived by his wife, Janet Poole; three siblings: Robert Poole (Glynda), Ann Dufour, and Sandra Sink; three children: J. Edwin Poole Jr. (Debbie), J. Cameron Poole, and Jami Harden (Rodney); three grandchildren: Jacob Harden (Jill), McKenzie Sewell (Nick), and Marisa Harden and one great-grandchild, Lily Harden. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the Reynolda Chapel of Salem Funeral Home with Pastors Gene Woolard, Patrick Norris, and Daniel Sostaita officiating. Family visitation will start one hour before the service. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. A heartfelt thanks to Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice) Cancer Services, Piedmont HomeHealth and Christine Mayo for all their loving care during his illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem NC 27103, Shattalon Church of Christ, 5490 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or Cancer Services, Inc., 3175 Maplewood Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
