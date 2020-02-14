Winston-Salem - Dorothy M. Polte passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am today Feb.14, 2020 in the chapel of Hooper Funeral Home with visitation at 10:30 am and interment at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC.

