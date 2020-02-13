WINSTON-SALEM - Dorothy M. Polite passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in the chapel of Hooper Funeral Home, with visitation at 10:30 am and interment at Gardens of Memory.

