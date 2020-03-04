East Bend - Matthew Ward Poindexter, 87, passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020 at his residence. A memorial service Saturday March 7, 2020 at 2pm at Shady Grove UMC. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shady Grove UMC.

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Poindexter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

