February 22, 933 - March 1, 2020 Mr. Matthew Ward Poindexter, Jr., age 87, of East Bend, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Poindexter was born on February 22, 1933 in Yadkin County to the late Matthew Poindexter, Sr. and Ruth Scott Poindexter. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife Lucille Powell Poindexter. Those left to cherish his memory are two daughters Mitzi (Jeff) Hutchens and Penny (Michael Creed) Spainhour, both of East Bend; one sister Jean (Don) Hauser of King; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Ward was a barber for 50 years and was well known for his flat tops; he worked at Don's Barber Shop in King. He loved singing gospel music with family and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 pm at Shady Grove United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends after the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shady Grove United Methodist Church or YVEDDI Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 309, Boonville, NC 27011. Huff Funeral Home 212 E. Main St, East Bend

