August 8, 1935 - November 10, 2019 Charlene Grace Meade Poindexter, 84, of Lewisville, North Carolina, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center from complications related to Alzheimer's, which she had been battling for eight years. She was born in Trammel, Virginia, August 8, 1935, to Minor Wiley and Ida Isabelle Justice Meade. She spent her formative years in Canebrake, WV, and always had fond memories of the time she spent growing up in her beautiful mountain home. She graduated from Castlewood High School in Castlewood, Virginia, in 1954 and soon moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where she lived for many years. She married William Henry Poindexter in 1956, and they celebrated 63 years of marriage in March 2019. Charlene earned an accounting degree from the International Accounting Society. She worked for many years for accounting firms and as an independent contractor in and around Winston-Salem. She finished her career at H&R Block in Clemmons, where she specialized in corporate taxes. A long-time Southern Baptist, over the years, she was a member of numerous churches in the region, where she always enjoyed singing in the choir, Sunday school and Bible studies. She was a fitness advocate and regularly attended Fitness 2000 in Clemmons before her illness. In earlier years, she and her husband belonged to the local square dance Quadrille Club, where she was a prolific dancer and made her own outfits for performances and exhibitions. She loved shopping, crafts, singing, and spending time with friends and family. She enjoyed traveling and was rarely happier than when visiting casinos at Cherokee or Las Vegas. She is survived by her husband William "Bill" Poindexter of the home; sister Virginia Cockill (Gordon) of Spartanburg S.C. and brother Samuel Meade (Valerie) of Richmond, Va., daughters: Teresa Lynn Poindexter-Smith (Tim) of High Point, Carol Poindexter Burnette (Rock) of Winston-Salem, and Elizabeth Poindexter Jones of Winston-Salem, grandchildren: William Michael Utt (Amy) of Matthews; Rodney Daryl Burnette (Leah) of Winston-Salem; Jacob Paul Burnette (Lauren) of Chattanooga, Tenn.; Coty Shawn Jones (Rob Hartley) of Charlotte; Taylor Grace Denham (Stephen) of Midland, Texas; and great-grandchildren: Gabriel Hunter Burnette, Eden Michelle Burnette, and Silas James Burnette of Winston-Salem and Ashlynn Pippa Utt and Walker Maverick Utt of Matthews; and Zeb Moses Burnette of Chattanooga. A celebration of Charlene's life will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home. The family would like to extend special thanks to Charlene's nurses and caregivers at Forsyth Medical Center and would also appreciate memorial donations to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd St. 16th Floor, NY, NY 10017. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
