September 10, 1942 - May 31, 2020 Mrs. Sandra Kidd Poehling, age 77, was surrounded by her family when she passed peacefully on May 31, 2020, Pentecostal Sunday, at her home from metastatic breast cancer. She was born September 10, 1942 in Carneys Point, NJ to Pauline and Robert W. Kidd, Jr. While a student at Marquette University, she met her husband, Gary Poehling. They fell in love working together as cooks for the nuns and priests at Marquette, married June 25, 1966, and enjoyed 54 years of amazing adventures. She is survived by her husband, Gary; her 100-year old mother, Pauline Kidd of Winston-Salem, NC; her brother, John N. Kidd, of Carneys Point, NJ; her four daughters, their spouses and children: daughter, Kathy Poehling; son-in-law, Tim Peters; and grandchildren, Bobby and Jenny Peters of Winston-Salem, NC; daughter, Ursula Whalen; son-in-law, Patrick Whalen; and grandchildren, Jake, Connor, Dylan, and Nora Whalen of Winston-Salem, NC; daughter, Eva Marie Restel; son-in-law, Todd Restel; and grandchildren, Grant, Jared, Joel and Wyatt Restel of LaCrosse, WI; and daughter, Lizanne Poehling; and daughter-in-law, Carol Hayes, of Winston-Salem, NC. Sandy is preceded in death by her father, Robert W. Kidd, Jr., and her brother, Robert W. Kidd, III. The epitome of grace and hospitality, Sandy made all feel welcome and warmly appreciated. She was known for whipping up delicious Kahlua cakes, beautiful flower arrangements, and lovely get togethers. Her infectious love of life, God, and laughter brought such joy to the lives of many, and she will be dearly missed. Though she travelled the world, she loved Winston-Salem the most and devoted much of her life to community fundraising by leading many events including Auctions, Designer Show Houses, Festival of Trees, Gourmet Gala, Garden Tours, Holiday Homes, and Med Bowl Community Basketball Contest for a multitude of organizations, such as Brenner Children's Hospital, Duke Surgical Wives, Garden Club Council, March of Dimes, Medical Center Guild, NC School of the Arts, Piedmont Opera, Reynolda Gardens, Senior Services, and Winston-Salem Symphony. Her tireless energy, enthusiasm, determination, and selflessness were truly inspirational. We are forever grateful for the prayers, notes, flowers, and meals shared by so many dear friends and family throughout this difficult time. To respect the safety of all during COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Gary and Sandy Poehling Chair of Orthopedics or the Sandy and Kathy Poehling Chair for Child Health both at Wake Forest Baptist Health, Philanthropy and Alumni Relations, PO Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC, 27157, or Reynolda Gardens, 100 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

