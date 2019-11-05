August 4, 1945 - November 2, 2019 KERNERSVILLE Larry Arlin Pless, 74, passed away November 2, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Larry was born on August 4, 1945 in Forsyth County to Clyde Arlin and Vallie Lovett Pless. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Becky Pless. Surviving are two brothers, Lewis Pless and Danny Pless (Lenore), both of Kernersville; three nephews, Todd, Brad and Brian Pless; and one niece, DeeDee P. Nelson. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory with Rev. Don Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 2:45 p.m. at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
