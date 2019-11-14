April 19, 1934 - November 12, 2019 Mr. Jimmy "Jim" Plemmons, 85, of Clemmons passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born April 19, 1934 in Forsyth County to Grover Cleveland and Thelma Simpson Plemmons. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Stack. Surviving is his wife, Brenda Plemmons of the home; a son, Chris Plemmons of Clemmons; two daughters, Torri Plemmons of Clemmons and Amanda Plemmons of Myrtle Beach, SC; a step-son, Aaron Fender (Allison) of Mocksville; step-daughter, Leslie Fender of Clemmons; a brother, Don Plemmons of Winston-Salem; several grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a niece and nephews. A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel with Pastor Jason Holley officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Green Meadows Baptist Church in Farmington or Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
