July 6, 1925 - December 12, 2019 Mr. Douglas Deane Pleasants, age 94 of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born July 6, 1925, in Richmond, VA, to Douglas Howard Pleasants and Cora Lee Overly Pleasants. Deane served in the United States Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged in April 1946. Deane retired from Westinghouse in Rural Hall, NC, after 20 years of service. He was a member of Burkhead United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Margie Thomas Pleasants. Surviving are his children, Drew Pleasants, Ken Pleasants (wife Donna), and Lara Shelton (husband Kevin); five grandchildren, Terri Frappier (husband Ed), Erin Pleasants, Rachel Pleasants, Alex Shelton, and Anna Shelton; three great grandchildren, Lauren, Mariah and Olivia Frappier; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on December 22, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Dr. Bob Nations officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
