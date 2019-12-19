November 3, 1922 - November 16, 2019 Catherine Williams Pitts crossed over peacefully on Nov. 16, 2019. She was born in Winston-Salem on Nov. 3, 1922 to Ella Mae Wyatt Williams and Edgar Reynold Williams, who preceded her in death, as did her husband Tom, sons Tommy and Andy and brother Ray. Catherine was a gifted pianist, weaver, seamstress and businesswoman. An avid reader, she had an acerbic wit and strong interest in local and national politics. Catherine is survived by her niece Tracy Perez (David), grandson Jonathan Barr Pitts, and several cousins. Gratitude and appreciation go to friends Bob and Louise Cain, Deana Vickers and the late Jon Vickers for their love, help and support for Catherine. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Americans Helping Americans, Doctors Without Borders, or your local women's shelter. Special thanks to Trinity Glen nursing facility for their loving care for Catherine. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cox-Needham Funeral Home, Pilot Mountain, NC is serving the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.coxneedham.com. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
