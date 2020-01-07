June 27, 1936 - January 5, 2020 PITTS BELEWS CREEK Alma "Jean" Chatman Pitts, 83, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born on June 27, 1936 in Stokes County to the late John D. and Verlie Fulton Chatman. She was a faithful member of Isom Baptist Church as long as her health allowed. Jean was a wonderful wife and mother. She enjoyed fishing at the coast, as well as gardening. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Ronald Pitts; a son, David and wife Phyllis; granddaughter, Kelly; and her caregiver, Marcia O'Neil. There will be an 8:00 pm funeral service held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Wayne Marion officiating. Burial will follow on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Pine Ridge Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 7 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at her home. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care: 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Pitts family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
