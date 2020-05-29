March 22, 1965 - May 28, 2020 Timothy Dwayne Pinnis, born March 22, 1963, aged 57, went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020. Tim was born in Forsyth County and was a lifetime resident of King, NC. Preceeded in death by his mother, Lourine Dixon Pinnix father, Melvin Ray Pinnix, and a son, Joseph Michael Pinnix. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Sharron Reana Pinnix, son: Craig Webster (Angie), daughters: Tiffani Oneil (Cameron), Sabrena Webster and her fiance: Tre, Victoria Pinnix, and Kaitlin Pinnix and her fiance: Sterling, grandchildren: Ryan, Kayleigh, Jacob, Hunter, Destiny, Isaiah, Allie, Aiden, Holden, Annabelle, Mayson, Karson, Cameron, Isabella, and Ava. Also surviving are sister: Diane Cranford (John), brothers: Robin and his girlfriend: Michelle, Gary Pinnix (Julie), Johnny Pinnix and his fiance: Robin, and Melvin Pinnix (Cathy), along with many loved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at his residence in King, NC from 2-4pm Saturday, May 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
