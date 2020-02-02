April 11, 1938 - January 27, 2020 Mr. Charles (Charlie) G. Pinder of Winston Salem, NC formerly of Fallbrook, California, died on January 27, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1938 in Danville, IL to George and Agnes Kerr Pinder. After finishing his formal education in Danville, Charlie enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1955. The Marines soon became Charlie's family; actively for the next 33 years, and inactively until the day he died. During his tours of duty, Charlie went to Vietnam twice and to Okinawa many times. He loved Okinawa. In Coronado, CA, Charlie was a nuclear weapons instructor for the Navy Seals. He rose to the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant and became the senior enlisted man in the United States Marine Corps. He became a mentor for many who rose above him in the Corps. His friends saw him as a leader of men. Major General McAbee said this: "I am deeply saddened to hear that Charlie passed away. He was a dear and old friend; one of my oldest. As a newly minted second lieutenant, Charlie taught me so much about leadership and how to be a good officer. He was a great mentor. He was a great Marine. He was the best role model any young officer could have. I will never forget him." After serving the Corps for 33 years, including years of training Navy Seals in nuclear weapons, Charlie went to work for the Navy as a manager of computer technology. His friends of 30 years have been in contact with him until his death. His friends were devoted to him. Most important to Charlie was his love of God. Once known as the party man of Camp Pendleton, Charlie experienced a true metanoia overnight. He turned away from everything that did not serve God, Jesus and Christ's mother, the Blessed Virgin. He studied and prayed to become a Benedictine Oblate. Charlie became a true man of prayer. A man of God. Charlie is survived by a loving son, Jon, his daughter-in-law Julie, and their children, Margaret, Thomas, Matthew, Alex and Elizabeth. His devoted stepdaughter Debra continued to care for him. Preceding him in death were his mother (who died when Charlie was three days old) and father and his daughter Paige. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 335 Springdale Ave., Winston-Salem, NC, 27104 on Thursday, February 6 at 11:00 a.m. A military burial will occur on Friday, February 7 at Salisbury National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. All are welcome to celebrate his life. Memorials may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston Salem, Wounded Warriors, St. Jude Children's Hospital, or to the charity of your choice in his name. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
