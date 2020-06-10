September 13, 1949 - June 5, 2020 Charles Michael Pilson of Walnut Cove, NC, gained his wings Friday, June 5, 2020. Mike was born September 13, 1949, in Forysth Co, and was a long-time resident of Stokes Co. Preceeded in death by his mother: Nannie Vernon Chandler, father: John Gilbert Pilson, and son-in-law: Timothy Dwayne Pinnix. Mike is survived by his wife of 40 years: Linda Reid Pilson of the residence, daughters:Sharron Renea Pinnix of King, NC, Nikki Marie Fox (Jeff) of Charlotee, NC, Janice Annette Pilson and fiance, Joey, of Walnut Cove, NC, son: Billy Hosea Martin (Shelly) of Rock Hill, SC, 19 grandbabies and 21 great-grandbabies. Also surviving are brothers: Billy Pilson of Kernersville, NC, and David Pilson and girlfriend, Diane, of Kernersville, NC, along with many nieces and nephews he loved dearly. A memorial service will be held at his residence, 1204 Willard Rd, Walnut Cove, NC, 27052 from 2-4pm on Sunday, June 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.

