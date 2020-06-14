May 2, 1940 - June 11, 2020 Mr. Jerry Gray Pilcher, 80, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born May 2, 1940, in Forsyth County. Jerry was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed traveling and old car shows. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and adoring grandfather, who will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, Bessie and Hubert Slater, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 54 years, Jeannette Walker Pilcher; and one sister, Pam Smith. Surviving are one son, Brian Pilcher (wife Abby); two grandchildren, Morgan and Riley Pilcher; and many cherished car show and church friends. A graveside service for Mr. Pilcher and a memorial service for Mrs. Pilcher will be held at 10am on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Mr. Ken Sanders officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Service information
10:00AM
6135 Ridgecrest Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
