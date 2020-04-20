January 29, 1941 - April 18, 2020 Mrs. Jeannette Walker Pilcher, 79, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born January 29, 1941 in Forsyth County to Robert and Ora Walker. Jeannette was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and The Red Hat Society. She enjoyed traveling and street rod car shows. Jeannette will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Shelva Yates. Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Jerry Pilcher; son, Brian Pilcher and wife, Abby; and grandchildren, Morgan and Riley Pilcher. Due to the public health concerns, a celebration of Jeannette's life will be held at a later date. A private interment will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Mr. Ken Sanders officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
