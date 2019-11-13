December 16, 1950 - October 26, 2019 Loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away on October 26, 2019 after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife, Mae J. Pike; his two brothers, Duane Robert and Michael Bradley Pike; his adopted son, Daniel Pike; his daughters, Leah Knoebel and Amber Wallace; his stepson, Kai Allen; eight grandchildren and a great-grandson and a host of extended family and friends. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 416 Hartgrove Road, King, North Carolina 27021.
