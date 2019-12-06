Pickard, Michael "Mike" Wayne April 5, 1967 - December 4, 2019 Mr. Michael "Mike" Wayne Pickard, 52, of Winston-Salem, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born in Forsyth County on April 5, 1967, to the late James Eugene and Patricia Ann Huff Pickard. Mike is survived by his son, Daniel Pickard (Lindsey) of Fairbanks, AK; a grandson, Easton Pickard; and a brother, Keith Pickard (Mary Jane) of Lewisville. A private entombment will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park, officiated by Chaplain Randy Hillman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to the Lymphedema Advocacy Group, P.O. Box 1682, Carrboro, NC 27510. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
