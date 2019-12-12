October 26, 1960 - December 10, 2019 Winston-Salem Teresa Bowen Phipps, 59, passed peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Teresa was born October 26, 1960 to the late William "Bill" Bowen and Faye Bowen, whom survives. Teresa was strong, stronger than most. She loved the outdoors, racing, gardening, and traveling to Cherokee. Her favorite was to spend time with her husband and their fur babies. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of twenty-two years, Lawrence Phipps, her mother, Faye Bowen, her brother, Ronald Bowen, three stepchildren: Dallas Phipps (Christina), Chrystal Spaugh (Tony), and Frankie Yates (Adam), and several beloved grandchildren. At Teresa's request, there will be a private graveside service held. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Teresa Bowen Phipps. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
