September 25, 1939 - May 2, 2020 Mrs. Judy Orr Phipps, 80, of Winston-Salem passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her residence. Judy was born in Guilford County to the late James Dalton Orr and Effie Osborne Orr on September 25, 1939. She was raised in Trinity, NC, graduated from Trinity High and received her bachelor's degree from High Point College. She was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Trinity, NC. Judy was a school teacher for Davis-Townsend Elementary for over 30 years. Judy loved reunions, neighborhood children, games, flowers, telling jokes and was very witty. Judy loved her family very much and she will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband, RW Phipps; daughter, Robin Sadler (John); son, Kevin Phipps; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nephews; great-niece; great-nephew; sister, Sara Pickett; brothers, James Orr Jr. (Ruth), Kenneth Orr and Jerry Orr. A private graveside will be held at Phipps Family Cemetery, Crumpler, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Phipps Family Cemetery, Lindsay Walls, 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road, Suite 7 #110, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O.B. 52, Trinity, NC 27370. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Kernersville native Madison Bailey heads to 'Outer Banks ' for hit Netflix show
-
My Take On Wake: Most of us never saw the real Danny Manning; here’s hoping that’s not the case with Steve Forbes
-
Thousands of students have not logged on for e-learning, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools say
-
Winston-Salem man dead after collision between motorcycle and an SUV
-
Michael Bunn, found unconscious from carbon monoxide poisoning, drawing support from Carolina Thunderbirds hockey fans and others
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter your Mom & Me Photo for the chance to win a $50 gift card from Dalton's Crossing.
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately