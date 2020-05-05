September 25, 1939 - May 2, 2020 Mrs. Judy Orr Phipps, 80, of Winston-Salem passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her residence. Judy was born in Guilford County to the late James Dalton Orr and Effie Osborne Orr on September 25, 1939. She was raised in Trinity, NC, graduated from Trinity High and received her bachelor's degree from High Point College. She was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Trinity, NC. Judy was a school teacher for Davis-Townsend Elementary for over 30 years. Judy loved reunions, neighborhood children, games, flowers, telling jokes and was very witty. Judy loved her family very much and she will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband, RW Phipps; daughter, Robin Sadler (John); son, Kevin Phipps; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nephews; great-niece; great-nephew; sister, Sara Pickett; brothers, James Orr Jr. (Ruth), Kenneth Orr and Jerry Orr. A private graveside will be held at Phipps Family Cemetery, Crumpler, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Phipps Family Cemetery, Lindsay Walls, 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road, Suite 7 #110, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O.B. 52, Trinity, NC 27370. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

