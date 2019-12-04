Philpott, Harry Woodrow October 29, 1925 - December 2, 2019 Harry Woodrow Philpott, of Brookridge Retirement Community, died December 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem. He was born on October 29, 1925 in Henry County, Virginia. He was the son of Mary Gertrude Prilliman and John Elkanah Philpott. Harry served in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1944-1945 and received a B.S. degree in industrial engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1951. He retired as an industrial engineer from Western Electric Co. He was a lifelong Methodist and member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. Harry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Emma Coltrane Philpott; son Stephen Robert Philpott and wife Susan of Duluth, GA; daughters Dr. Caroline Philpott and husband Kevin Dwyer of Bethesda, MD, and Sarah Catherine Bossong and husband Brooks of Winston-Salem; grandchildren Caitlin and Megan Dwyer, Sarah and Claire Philpott, and Avery, Mallory, and Brooks Bossong; sister Patricia Petty; and brother John Philpott and wife Nancy. He is preceded in death by A. L. Philpott, Maxine Dorness, and Helen Palmour. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6 at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Shepherd's Center of Greater Winston-Salem, 1700 Ebert Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences can be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately