October 21, 1961 - November 13, 2019 Kernersville Mr. Stephen William Phillips, 58, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born on October 21, 1961 in West Palm Beach, Florida to William Page and Janet Burroughs Phillips. Stephen retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company with 28 years of service. He loved being a grandfather and completely idolized his granddaughter, Kadence. Stephen was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew William Phillips. Stephen is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Deborah Phillips; one daughter, Courtney Phillips; his granddaughter, Kadence; his parents, William and Janet Phillips; one brother, Craig Phillips; one sister, Laurie Phillips; two sisters-in-law, Linda Holcomb (husband, Bobby) and Louise Dudas (husband, Tom); and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. A Celebration of Life service for Stephen will be held at a later date in Daytona Beach, Florida. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
