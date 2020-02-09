August 5, 1970 - February 7, 2020 Mr. Richard Bruce Phillips, 49, of Winston-Salem passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at his residence. Richard was born in Ashe County, NC to Bruce Phillips and Myrna Shepherd Phillips on August 5, 1970. Richard graduated from Parkland where he played football, then went to play for Appalachian State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree. He was an avid fan of the Mountaineers, UNC and Pittsburgh Steelers. He had two beautiful daughters whom he loved with all his heart. Richard was a family man and loved to go fishing. He had an obsession with cars, especially Ford Mustangs. Along with his mother and father, Richard is survived by his girls, McKenna and Kendall Phillips, the mother of his children, Stephanie Phillips. The family will receive friends 2:00 - 4:00 PM, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Parkway 3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Phillips, Richard Bruce
To send flowers to the family of Richard Phillips, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 10
Visitation
Monday, February 10, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately