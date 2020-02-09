August 5, 1970 - February 7, 2020 Mr. Richard Bruce Phillips, 49, of Winston-Salem passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at his residence. Richard was born in Ashe County, NC to Bruce Phillips and Myrna Shepherd Phillips on August 5, 1970. Richard graduated from Parkland where he played football, then went to play for Appalachian State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree. He was an avid fan of the Mountaineers, UNC and Pittsburgh Steelers. He had two beautiful daughters whom he loved with all his heart. Richard was a family man and loved to go fishing. He had an obsession with cars, especially Ford Mustangs. Along with his mother and father, Richard is survived by his girls, McKenna and Kendall Phillips, the mother of his children, Stephanie Phillips. The family will receive friends 2:00 - 4:00 PM, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Parkway 3315 Silas Creek Parkway

Service information

Feb 10
Visitation
Monday, February 10, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
