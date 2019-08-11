November 28, 1949 - August 1, 2019 Richard Dean "Dick" Phillips, Jr., 69, died unexpectedly on Aug. 1, 2019 at his home. Dick was born on Nov. 28, 1949 in Winston-Salem and was proud to have grown up on the "Southside." He graduated from Parkland High School in 1968 and from Methodist College in 1972. Dick worked as a credit manager for Hanes Printables, a division of the Sara Lee Corporation, prior to retiring. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Dean Phillips, Sr. He is survived by his loving mother, Ellen S. "Jean" Phillips of Clemmons, NC; his former wife Carolyn Yokley of Winston-Salem, NC; a devoted son, Brock Phillips (Charlotte) and a granddaughter, Lily Phillips, of Winston-Salem, NC. Dick was looking forward to the arrival of a grandson in September. He is also survived by his younger brother, Mike Phillips (Kathy) of Advance, NC; two nieces, Shana Wright (Andrew) of Mt. Airy, NC and Lindsey Deitz (Dustin) of Fletcher, NC; two great-nieces, Olivia and Camille Deitz and a great-nephew, Brent Wright. Growing up and as an adult, Dick was active in the Old Hickory Council of the Boy Scouts of America and Wahissa Lodge of the Order of the Arrow. He had many wonderful memories of time spent at Camp Raven Knob. He was an avid saltwater fisherman who fished in the Big Rock and other blue marlin tournaments and was the mate on the winning boat on two occasions. He enjoyed sports and once pitched a no-hitter for Parkland High School. Dick was a lifelong member of Union Ridge United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, Aug. 12 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Revs. Gary Elrod and Angie Toth officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Old Hickory Council-BSA, 6600 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or to the Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, P.O. Box 1191, Morehead City, NC 28557. Online condolences may be made at hayworth-miller.com

